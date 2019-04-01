Trial Lawyer Geoffrey Fieger To Discuss The Upcoming Aiyana Stanley-Jones Trial

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial regarding the tragic death of 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones is finally scheduled to begin on April 8, 2019 in the Wayne County Circuit Court, before of the Honorable Craig S. Strong.

It has been said that Aiyana's death, and the nearly 10-year quest for justice for Aiyana, was the beginning of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Joseph Weekley has been tried twice for her death; both resulting in hung juries. Now, Geoffrey Fieger will try the death case against Weekley.

To date, the City of Detroit has refused to participate in good faith in any resolution regarding Aiyana's death and continue to deny the family justice. City of Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia has treated the family with utter disrespect and disdain.

Geoffrey Fieger will hold a press conference with community leaders, including Rev. Horace Sheffield and Retired Wayne Circuit Judge Vonda Evans, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at his offices located at: 19390 West Ten Mile Road., Southfield, MI 48075 to discuss the case and the final quest for justice for Aiyana.

SOURCE Fieger Law