Trial Lawyer Jesse Pierce Earns Repeat Recognition from Texas Super Lawyers

News provided by

Pierce & O'Neill

18 Sep, 2023, 13:19 ET

Pierce & O'Neill co-founder celebrates more than two decades on annual list

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation boutique Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, is pleased to announce that name partner Jesse Pierce has earned repeat recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, a highly respected legal guide that recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

The 2023 edition honors Mr. Pierce for excellence in business litigation for the 21st consecutive year. Board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Pierce handles a wide variety of complex litigation matters, including oil and gas disputes, product liability, securities and corporate matters, copyright and class-action litigation.

"Honors based on peer evaluations are always special," said Mr. Pierce. "It's a true testament to the success of our entire team. We are very thankful for the acknowledgment and to our clients who helped make this recognition possible."

Known for his fierce advocacy on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants, trial veteran Mr. Pierce has garnered a national reputation for courtroom success.

He was honored in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA for his work in commercial litigation and received Band 1 rankings – Chambers' highest honor – for oil and gas expertise. The Best Lawyers in America recognized him for natural resources, oil and gas law and commercial litigation. Pierce & O'Neill also earned firm recognition in the Chambers Regional Spotlight for its dispute resolution practice.

Texas Super Lawyers is compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly. Selection is determined through the publication's patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. 

To view a complete list of 2023 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

About Pierce & O'Neill, LLP

Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, is a litigation boutique devoted to representing clients in significant litigation.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe 
800-559-4534 
[email protected]

SOURCE Pierce & O'Neill

Also from this source

Best Lawyers in America 2024 Recognizes Pierce & O'Neill Partners

Jesse Pierce Recognized by Chambers USA as a Top Texas Trial Lawyer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.