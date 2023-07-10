Trial Lawyer Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett Joins King & Spalding in Houston

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that preeminent trial lawyer Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes practice group. She is based in the firm's Houston office.

Mary-Olga “Mo” Lovett
Over the course of her 30-year career, Lovett has tried more than 50 cases with more than $100 billion at stake. She has a broad trial practice encompassing a wide variety of complex legal issues, including patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade secrets, commercial disputes, class actions, employment litigation, and product liability matters. She has tried cases to verdict in state and federal courts in more than 20 jurisdictions and has also represented U.S. and international clients in appellate litigation before state and federal courts of appeal and the Texas Supreme Court. Chambers USA ranks her as a Band-1 trial lawyer and a leading commercial litigator in Texas.

"Mo is a proven first-chair trial lawyer and strategic thinker known for her fierce advocacy on behalf of her clients and her ability to take the most complex cases to verdict," said Andy Bayman, leader of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "We are proud to welcome her as the latest addition to our preeminent trial bench."

Lovett joins the firm from Greenberg Traurig, where she was a member of its Global Executive Committee and held the position of Senior Vice President. She earned her undergraduate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and her J.D. from South Texas College of Law. She is admitted to practice in both Texas and New York.

"With Mo's addition, we are continuing our commitment to provide our clients with best-in-class legal representation for their most significant disputes," added Tracie Renfroe, office managing partner of the firm's Houston office. "In addition to Mo's impressive record in high stakes litigation, she also brings to our team a collaborative spirit and commitment to develop our junior talent. We are thrilled she has joined our ranks."

"King & Spalding has thoughtfully developed and communicated a vision for its future and strategically executed on it, and I'm energized by the idea of helping further it, both at the firm-level and for this elite trial team," said Lovett. "King & Spalding is a place where I know I can build off the firm's strong platform to create more opportunities for my trial practice and for my new colleagues, which is very important to me. I couldn't be more excited to be part of this team."

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

