Trial Lawyer Robert W. Kelley Hits #1 Best Seller With New Book: The Memorandum

Kelley's gripping account of his epic legal battle against one of the world's most powerful companies chronicles his against-all-odds victory with justice for a family forever devastated by its misconduct.

A true story so thrilling it could be fiction in the style of another bestselling legal author, John Grisham, The Memorandum brings to life one of the most important cases of the decade. A giant corporation, a secret memo exposing its reprehensible actions, legions of defense lawyers blocking the truth, and a relentless band of warriors delivering a monumental courtroom victory.

Ultimately an inspiring and life-affirming book offering a roadmap to justice for a new generation of trial lawyers and hope for victims of the worst, and too common, sorts of corporate wrongdoing.

A riveting narrative by one of the year's breakout legal authors – Robert W. Kelley. The Memorandum is available now on Amazon, Kindle, BN.com, and Apple Books.

Media Booking: Contact Mr. Kelley's representatives at Elite Lawyer Management

Robert W. Kelley: Florida-based trial lawyer and co-founder of one of America's premier catastrophic injury and wrongful death law firms Kelley|Uustal, Bob Kelley battles for justice in complex, high-profile jury trials on behalf of victims and families shattered by the negligence of individuals or misconduct of corporations. An expert legal commentator for national news outlets and featured MENSA speaker, Bob is co-founder of the environmental non-profit, DiveBar. He divides his time between his Fort Lauderdale law office and the Florida Keys.

Sutton Hart Press: Award winning non-fiction publisher of extraordinary and valuable content authored by high authority thought leaders across many specialties.

More Information: www.SuttonHart.com

Media Contact: Maggie@elitelawyermanagement.com

SOURCE Sutton Hart Press

Related Links

http://www.SuttonHart.com

