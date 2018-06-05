Trial Lawyers for Justice Settles Record $3.5 Million Case Against State of Iowa

Client Nathan Thompson was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 30 in Carroll County, Iowa around 8:30am when a State of Iowa snowplow traveling in the opposite direction failed to raise his wing snowplow before crossing Storm Creek Bridge, causing the plow to strike the guard rail of the bridge, pushing the plow into the path of Nathan's car.

The accident resulted in Nathan drifting in and out of consciousness and needing to be removed from his vehicle by the Jaws of Life. He was taken to the hospital with a cerebral hemorrhage as well as multiple fractures including his ankle, foot, toe, and wrist. Nathan sustained a mild traumatic brain injury in the accident. By the time of the settlement, Nathan had returned back to work but continued to suffer from the effects of his mild traumatic brain injury and other physical ailments.

"This is a clear cut case in which a plow operator failed to perform his job duties in accordance with policy and training," said Nick Rowley, lead trial lawyer. "This resulted in Nathan's vehicle being struck by a massive snow plow causing tremendous pain and suffering, economic damages, and life-long physical and mental injuries. I am very pleased for Nathan. This was a contested liability case. The State of Iowa's position, up until the day we reached settlement, was that Nathan caused the collision as the data recorder in his vehicle showed him traveling in excess of the posted speed limit before the collision. The State of Iowa made a smart move by paying the settlement because they would have paid a lot more after trial."

Settlement was reached less than two weeks prior to trial.

Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, with additional offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Washington, Alaska, and California, and offering legal services from coast to coast, Trial Lawyers for Justice focuses on personal injury law.

Case Number LACV039690

