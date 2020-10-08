Trial Lawyers From Bailey Cowan Heckaman Appointed to Lead Roles in TPC Group Litigation Over November 2019 Explosions

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All three Partners from the law firm of Bailey Cowan Heckaman have been named to leadership roles in the MDL litigation against Texas Petroleum Chemical (TPC Group), a Houston-based petrochemical manufacturer and owner of the Port Neches industrial plant where a series of earth-shaking explosions occurred in November 2019.

The appointments stem from a judicial order on Monday, October 5, 2020 for approval of leadership structure in the first MDL hearing in the case, which had been delayed due to COVID-19 and damage to the courthouse caused by Hurricane Laura.

In the Order (MDL NO. 20-0044), Orange County District Court Judge Courtney Arkeen appointed the following BCH attorneys to leadership roles:

Aaron Heckaman – Co-Lead Counsel of the TPC Group Litigation

– Co-Lead Counsel of the TPC Group Litigation Camp Bailey –Settlement Committee

Robert Cowan – Law & Briefing Committee

All three BCH Partners have extensive experience fighting on behalf of injured victims and families in complex and high-stakes litigation, including cases involving toxic torts, pharmaceuticals, product liability, and asbestos and mesothelioma.

Their insight in these matters will play an invaluable role in moving the TPC Group Litigation forward, as the series of November explosions at the TPC industrial plant sparked widespread concern over the release of pressurized butadiene gas and asbestos that had been installed at the facility.

BCH will continue to work closely with fellow plaintiffs' counsel to advocate for those affected by the blast, including the numerous home and business owners who have expressed concerns over health risks associated with chemical exposure, as well as TPC's delays in compensating them for property damage caused by blast debris, which investigators have confirmed contained asbestos.

The case is one of many challenges to hit TPC since the November explosions. In June, OSHA regulators cited TPC for three "willful" violations over failures to develop and implement emergency shutdown procedures, and nine "serious" violations over other workplace safety violations, including failures to inspect and text process vessel and piping components.

Prior to that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued TPC Group over numerous environmental violations alleged to have contributed to the explosions, including violations of the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water Code.

