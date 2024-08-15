Trial Lawyers from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Ranked Among Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America are again recognizing eight seasoned trial lawyers from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos among the country's best for top-level intellectual property disputes and business lawsuits.

Since Alavi Anaipakos was founded two years ago by experienced attorneys Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos, the firm has helped technology and business clients secure multiple significant verdicts and settlements in the U.S. and abroad.

The publishers of The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing eight seasoned trial attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos among the country's best for intellectual property trials and business disputes. The firm's honorees are Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos, Scott Clark, Michael McBride, Masood Anjom, Brian Simmons, Joshua Wyde, and Justin Chen.

"We are honored to be recognized for the types of intellectual property and business cases we handle every day," says Mr. Anaipakos. "Smart companies rely on The Best Lawyers in America, and we are honored to be included."

Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos earned Best Lawyers rankings for over a decade based on work in intellectual property cases, patent lawsuits, and business disputes. They are joined in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America by fellow firm partners Scott Clark, Michael McBride, and Masood Anjom, and of counsel Brian Simmons, Joshua Wyde, and Justin Chen, who earned another selection on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

Since last year, Alavi Anaipakos has bolstered the firm's trial expertise with the additions of experienced attorneys Michael D. Myers and Connie Flores Jones as of counsel and Zeshan Mohiuddin as an associate. Like all the firm's lawyers, they focus on high-stakes intellectual property lawsuits and significant business disputes.

Alavi Anaipakos is described in the 2024 Chambers USA rankings as a "Powerhouse in IP Litigation" and credited for "multi-front litigation capabilities, global patent protection strategies, and exceptional client service" in the 2024 IAM Patent 1000 guide.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas to energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC