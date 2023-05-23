Trial Library and The Oncology Institute partner to improve equity in clinical trial access

News provided by

Trial Library, Inc

23 May, 2023, 08:01 ET

Partnership aims to help more patients at The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) to access clinical trials via navigation support services from Trial Library's clinical trial patient recruitment solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Library, a San Francisco based healthcare company focused on improving health equity in clinical trials, and The Oncology Institute, one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, announce a new partnership to improve access to clinical trials.

Continue Reading

Trial Library provides a technology platform that aims to help TOI to identify more patients that are eligible for clinical trials. Trial Library also provides patient navigation services for patients that may need to travel to a different TOI facility to receive treatment.

"We are delighted to partner with Trial Library. They understand the pain points experienced by community-based practices. The solution they provide is complementary to our existing workflows and does not add new burdens to the site," said Cristina Green, Vice President of Clinical Research, TOI.

"TOI is a true leader in providing cutting edge care to patients. They also have a very diverse patient population that can represent a variety of populations in their clinical trials. Through this partnership we believe Trial Library's pre-screening solution will result in even more TOI patients being offered the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial," said Dr. Hala Borno, CEO of Trial Library. "In addition, we'll help TOI to provide resources to patients who may need assistance with travel or travel related expenses with our Ally navigation program," said Borno. "This will also improve the patient experience with clinical trials," said Borno.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Media Contact:
Trial Library
[email protected]

SOURCE Trial Library, Inc

