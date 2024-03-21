Trial Library Announces Expansion of Collaboration to Advance Equity and Access in Oncology Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Library, Inc., an oncology clinical trials company, announced today it has expanded a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine applying the Trial Library platform in support of oncology clinical development and medical affairs programs.

Trial Library's platform is integrated with technology-enabled navigation services to advance equity and access to clinical trials. Trial Library's platform is available to a diverse community-based provider network as a recruitment solution that can assist in identifying patients from community-based practices to receive navigation support to trial sites.

Trial Library provides insights to study teams regarding study design, eligibility criteria, and recommendations on diverse trial sites from the Trial Library community provider network. Trial Library's software solution supports healthcare provider information regarding clinical trial options available at the point-of-care.

"We are delighted to continue to work with Johnson & Johnson as we look to leverage our capabilities and change the standard practice for recruiting diverse populations to clinical trials," said Trial Library CEO Dr. Hala Borno.

About Trial Library

Trial Library is a technology company that supports equitable access to oncology clinical trials.

