Trial to test mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy during active treatment for aggressive brain cancer

LISMORE, Australia, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian researchers from Southern Cross University (SCU) and the Melbourne Integrative Oncology Group (MIOG) will launch a clinical study investigating whether hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) can safely support patients undergoing treatment for high-grade glioma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

Backed by a $1 million philanthropic gift from an anonymous donor, the collaborative research will examine whether delivering oxygen in a pressurised environment during active cancer treatment can improve treatment effectiveness, patient wellbeing, treatment tolerance and recovery.

The trial is the first of its kind in Australia and is also believed to be the first globally to investigate mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy (1.35 ATA, which is a substantially lower pressure than conventional hospital hyperbaric treatment) combined with molecular hydrogen in an oncology setting.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing concentrated oxygen inside a pressurised chamber, allowing oxygen to dissolve more readily into the bloodstream and reach tissues that are typically oxygen-deprived.

Solid tumours, including aggressive brain cancers, are often hypoxic (low oxygen). This low-oxygen environment can make cancer cells more resistant to radiotherapy, impair normal tissue healing, and contribute to more aggressive tumour behaviour.

Because radiotherapy partly relies on oxygen-dependent mechanisms to damage cancer cells, researchers have long hypothesised that improving tissue oxygenation could enhance treatment effectiveness while reducing side effects.

HBOT is already used in Australian hospitals to treat radiation injuries such as osteoradionecrosis (radiation-damaged bone) and soft-tissue radionecrosis – the death of healthy tissue caused by high-dose radiation therapy. However, its use during active cancer treatment remains limited and is not part of routine oncology care.

This study shifts the focus from rehabilitation after treatment to potential supportive use during treatment, addressing a significant evidence gap.

While previous oncology studies have used high-pressure medical HBOT (2–3 ATA), this trial will investigate mild hyperbaric therapy, which operates at lower pressure and may carry a different safety and tolerability profile.

Mild HBOT has previously shown beneficial outcomes in non-oncology settings, including poor circulation, sports tissue injuries, post-concussion syndromes and Parkinson's disease.

Professor Jon Wardle, Foundation Director of the National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine (NCNM) at Southern Cross University, said the study represents a significant step forward for evidence-informed integrative oncology.

"As interest in therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen continues to grow, it is essential that we generate high-quality evidence to inform clinical decision-making," he said.

"Partnering with MIOG allows us to investigate HBOT in a real-world clinical environment while maintaining strong academic and research standards."

A broadcast-ready media kit, including high-resolution imagery and b-roll of the hyperbaric oxygen chamber, is available here: https://we.tl/t-EWFFmcwvIM

SOURCE Southern Cross University