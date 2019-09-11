TrialCard Announces Acquisition Of Mango Health

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire San Francisco-based Mango Health, the leading provider of mobile-based medication management and adherence solutions for the life sciences sector.

Non-adherence to medications is an issue that puts the long-term health of millions of patients at risk. In addition, it's a problem that results in the loss of nearly $300 billion to the healthcare industry in the United States alone. The Mango Health mobile app allows users to track and manage the medications they take. Using sophisticated behavioral techniques, Mango Health encourages patients' active participation in their healthcare, helps them remain adherent to medications, and provides information about potential drug interactions.

"This acquisition will allow us to offer a best-in-class engagement and adherence solution to the patients we support with our affordability solutions," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. "For nearly twenty years, TrialCard has been providing the industry's premier affordability and access solutions for its pharmaceutical industry clients. By adding Mango Health to our services, we feel like we're raising the bar on what customers should expect from their provider."

"We are excited to expand our footprint with TrialCard," said Mango Health CEO Yadin Shemmer. "We've searched for an opportunity to showcase Mango's benefits to more patients; with access to TrialCard's large client base, we'll be able to do that better than ever before. This is a great outcome for our company, and we're thrilled to join forces with TrialCard."

"We looked at a lot of organizations who said they were able to affect engagement and adherence," said Scott Dulitz, Chief Strategy Officer at TrialCard. "However, none of them was able to demonstrate the combination of significant adherence improvements and top-tier technology like Mango Health. We're extremely excited to offer these capabilities to our specialty and retail product manufacturers."

This announcement marks the third acquisition for TrialCard in the past year. In October 2018, TrialCard introduced TC Script, a non-commercial dispensing pharmacy located in Scottsdale, AZ. In January 2019, the burgeoning pharmaceutical solutions provider bought Raleigh-based competitor RxSolutions.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, and patient support services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Mango Health

Founded in 2011, Mango Health is the leading digital medication management platform. For patients, the platform provides a critical daily support tool to help them manage medications, stay on track, and have fun in the process. For payers, the platform provides a crucial window into patients' daily lives and a platform for smart interventions. For manufacturers, the platform supports patients at each step of the patient journey: from initial prescription to first dose to ongoing daily assistance. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

