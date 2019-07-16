TrialCard Announces Appointment of Karen Russell as CFO

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, an industry leader in access, affordability, adherence, and engagement solutions for patients and healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Karen L. Russell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Ms. Russell will assume the role from Interim CFO Mark Bogovich.

Ms. Russell brings to TrialCard more than 20 years of experience in global finance and possesses an extensive background in leadership, strategic planning, business operations, change management, and system deployment. She most recently served as CFO for Evidera, a business unit within Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD). Prior to that, she enjoyed a long and distinguished career in finance at GSK, where her last role was VP, Finance for the Respiratory Business Unit, US Pharma.

"We are thrilled to have a proven leader like Karen join our team," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. "Her vast knowledge of finance and the pharmaceutical industry will help TrialCard meet our short- and long-term financial goals. We are confident in her ability, along with the rest of our senior leadership team, to continue the profitable growth trends that TrialCard has experienced over the past several years."

Bouck continued, "Additionally, we'd like to recognize Mark Bogovich for his work as Interim CFO over the past several months. Mark's tremendous efforts and dedication will provide a seamless transition for Karen. We are thankful for Mark's many contributions during this time."

A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Management, Ms. Russell is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, and patient support services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

