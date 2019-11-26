TrialCard Continues Aggressive Growth Trend With Purchase Of Policy Reporter

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated announced today it has acquired Policy Reporter, a Bellingham, Washington-based healthcare information management company specializing in increasing patient access to pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and diagnostic testing.

This acquisition accelerates TrialCard's mission to create the leading end-to-end patient access solutions organization by granting its clients increased visibility into health plan policy information for their products.

"TrialCard has always excelled at helping patients obtain—and retain access to—vital healthcare services. The acquisition of Policy Reporter further enhances our ability to provide these services to our clients," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. "Our customers will benefit greatly by having access to Policy Reporter's state-of-the-art technology to monitor changes in health plan coverage for their products."

Pharmaceutical and medical policies are complex, unstructured documents that can be challenging to capture and navigate. Policy Reporter expertly automates the necessary, but often frustrating, act of staying abreast of policy changes across the payer population. By empowering its clients with ease of access to the latest relevant policy and coverage information, Policy Reporter aims to maximize patient access to industry-leading healthcare products and services. Simply put, Policy Reporter improves the way industry stakeholders receive, process, and respond to healthcare policy and policy developments.

"We are excited to join forces with TrialCard," said Policy Reporter CEO Drew Gutschmidt. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to benefit from TrialCard's experienced and professional commercial team and its expertise in the hub and co-pay assistance markets. With TrialCard's support, we look forward to offering new and innovative market access solutions while continuing to deliver the exceptional customer service for which we are known. Today is a great day for the brands that we support and the patients that we serve."

"Pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies need access to timely and accurate policy and coverage information to inform their market access strategies," said Scott Dulitz, Chief Strategy Officer at TrialCard. "Policy Reporter's comprehensive database of pharmaceutical and medical policy, formulary, prior authorization, and covered lives information is highly complementary to TrialCard's patient access and affordability service offerings. Together, with the Policy Reporter team, we will be able to provide unprecedented value to our clients."

Today's announcement marks the fourth acquisition for TrialCard in the past thirteen months. In October 2018, TrialCard acquired TC Script, a non-commercial dispensing pharmacy located in Scottsdale, AZ. In January 2019, the fast-growing pharmaceutical solutions provider bought Raleigh-based competitor Rx Solutions. Finally, in September 2019, TrialCard completed a deal for Mango Health, the leading provider of mobile-based medication and adherence solutions for the life sciences sector.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About Policy Reporter

Policy Reporter's mission is to provide its clients with innovative healthcare software solutions to enhance market access for therapies that patients need most. The company's proprietary software and data-driven solutions have helped improve patient access for over 100 million patients across the U.S. Their clients include some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit https://www.policyreporter.com.

Contact:

Michael Carlin

mcarlin@trialcard.com

919-415-3105

SOURCE TrialCard

Related Links

www.trialcard.com

