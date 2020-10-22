TrialCard Introduces New Corporate Brand Identity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a pioneer in patient access, affordability, and adherence solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity. The refreshed logo and tagline come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings, expanding its reach, and experiencing unprecedented growth. The burgeoning provider has completed five acquisitions in the past two years while posting consecutive years of organic growth exceeding 40%.

"What started as a co-pay card company twenty years ago has expanded into an integrated suite of solutions that optimizes the patient and provider experience and leads to superior outcomes," said Mark Bouck, President and CEO of TrialCard. "To commemorate this growth, we have refreshed our logo and tagline to better reflect the comprehensive services we bring to market."

TrialCard's services now include a full spectrum of reimbursement and nursing support, mobile patient engagement and adherence solutions via Mango Health, payer intelligence through Policy Reporter, virtual provider engagement, clinical trial supply management with RxStudy Card, non-commercial pharmacy services in TC Script and TC Synapse, an exclusive suite of risk mitigation and compliance solutions. The full integration of these unique services differentiates TrialCard in the eyes of its clients.

While its name remains the same, TrialCard's new logo and tagline have been designed to work effortlessly across traditional and digital channels. The new version stays true to TrialCard's roots and introduces a more modern look, representing the company's unique ability to help clients break through barriers to achieve their goals.

"The plus (+) represents 'the more' that the industry has known us to deliver and positions us for future growth as we continue to respond to the needs of an ever-changing healthcare marketplace," said Michael Carlin, TrialCard's Vice President of Marketing. "Our new tagline 'Simplify Access' perfectly communicates what we do for our clients, providers, and patients."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial services on behalf of biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 33 million patients with nearly $15 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

