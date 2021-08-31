TrialCard Launches Engage HCP

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated today announced the launch of Engage HCP by TrialCard, a new expanded suite of services that serves as a complement to a biopharma brand's field teams, while delivering measurable results in brand reach, lead generation, and market share growth.

Engage HCP by TrialCard is designed to offer a flexible array of services that can serve as standalone teams or be used to bolster the efforts of existing field teams. Engage HCP offers HCP engagement services for the following disciplines:

Clinical Nurse Educators

Field Reimbursement Managers

Pharmaceutical Institutional, Sales, and Specialty Representatives

Rare Disease Professionals

Telepromotion Agents

Medical Science Liaisons

These augmented services strengthen TrialCard's original position in virtual detailing, which began several years ago.

"TrialCard developed this suite of services to address for our clients the increasing number of "difficult to see" and "no see" HCPs," said Tom Heck, SVP of Commercial Solutions at TrialCard. "Engage HCP by TrialCard further solidifies our commitment to helping brands grow and thrive via non-traditional methods."

Long before the COVID-19 global pandemic altered the traditional pharmaceutical selling cycle, pharma sales reps' access to HCPs had been decreasing for years. According to ZS's 2019 AffinityMonitor findings, only 47.3% of physicians engaged well with in-person pharma rep meetings, while just 9.6% of physicians engaged using digital tactics. TrialCard, a pioneer in digital HCP engagement, recognized this opportunity and began reaching out to physicians via digital channels years ago.

"Many predict that it is unlikely society will ever return to pre-COVID-19 behavior," said Mark Bouck, President and CEO of TrialCard. "As HCPs become more accustomed and comfortable with digital communications, they will likely continue to become even less reliant on face-to-face interaction."

"Our pharmaceutical sales reps enter the physician's office using technology instead of the front door," said Mike Davis, TrialCard's VP of Commercial Solutions. "While that technology is the backbone of our programs, our proven track record in supplementing a brand's field sales force is a result of the caliber of talent that we hire, the superior training and resources we provide, and the flexibility, experience, and expertise to create customized solutions for each client."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization needs for more than 160 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard

[email protected]

919-415-5401

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated