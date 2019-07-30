TrialCard Names Joe Stallings Chief Culture & Talent Acquisition Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, an industry leader in access, affordability, adherence, and engagement solutions for patients and healthcare providers, today announced the promotion of Joe Stallings to Chief Culture and Talent Acquisition Officer. Stallings, who joined TrialCard in May 2018, previously held the title of Senior Vice President of Professional Development and Talent Acquisition.

Mr. Stallings has over 25 years of experience in the Human Capital Management field and has brought a high level of expertise and passion to TrialCard. Prior to joining TrialCard, he served as President and COO of Computer Technologies Consultants, Inc., in McLean, VA. Mr. Stallings also enjoyed a long, distinguished career as a Vice President with Maxim Group (and later TEKsystems).

"I'd like to congratulate Joe on this well-deserved promotion," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. "The high energy and expertise that he brings to his role has made a lasting impression in a very short period of time. A company's culture is the personality of a company; it defines the environment in which employees work. As we position TrialCard for continued growth in the coming years, I feel confident that Joe and his team will maintain and foster this positive corporate culture that has attracted clients and employees alike."

Mr. Stallings holds a B.A. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He and his wife Kathryn reside in North Raleigh and are the proud parents of Clark (24) and Caroline (20).

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial supply management services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 30 million patients with nearly $12 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.trialcard.com.

