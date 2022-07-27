TrialCard Names Scott Dulitz Chief Executive Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated ("TrialCard" or the "Company"), a full-service life sciences commercialization partner, today announced that Scott Dulitz has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer by the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Dulitz, a twenty-year veteran of the pharma services industry, joined TrialCard in 2015 and most recently served as President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Jeffrey McKibben, a Senior Managing Principal of Odyssey Investment Partners, TrialCard's majority shareholder, said, "This is an exciting time for TrialCard, and we are delighted that Scott will lead the Company as CEO. Since we partnered with TrialCard in 2017, the business has transformed into a leading life sciences partner of choice and Scott has been instrumental in this success. We look forward to supporting him and the entire TrialCard team as he leads the company forward."

Founded in 2000, TrialCard is a life sciences commercialization company that provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to over 400 pharma, biotech, and medtech companies. Over the past year, TrialCard's notable achievements include the formation of a Commercial Strategy & Market Access Insights segment that integrates the life science strategy consulting capabilities of the recently acquired Triangle Insights Group with the rich payer intelligence of Policy Reporter. Additionally, the Company completed a tuck-in acquisition to bolster its fast-growing EngageHCP segment and launched PatientLink, a new enterprise SaaS platform designed to simplify patient access and engagement with Patient Support programs.

Tug Fisher, a Principal of Odyssey Investment Partners, added, "The continued expansion of TrialCard's service offerings through strategic M&A has positioned the business to accelerate organic growth initiatives across the platform. Today, TrialCard empowers its clients to engage with patients and healthcare providers more deeply and provides them the capabilities and expertise needed to support their commercialization strategies. The Company has a very bright future under the leadership of Scott and his team."

Mr. Dulitz said, "I am honored to become CEO of TrialCard and grateful to Odyssey for their confidence. Building on our recent success, we will remain focused on advancing our business through strategic technology investments, pursuing opportunities to connect our capabilities across strategic consulting and payer intelligence, and identifying new avenues for growth that address macro industry trends to diversify our platform. I am thrilled to continue collaborating with our outstanding team to capitalize on the many attractive opportunities ahead."

Mr. Dulitz joined TrialCard in 2015 and most recently served as President and Chief Strategy Officer. He has also served as Head of Corporate Development, and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy. Mr. Dulitz joined the Company from Taiho Oncology, where he led several market access functions including the strategic design and implementation of a limited specialty pharmacy network and patient support program for an oral oncology product. He has also held general manager and senior leadership positions with United BioSource Corporation (UBC), an Express Scripts company, and AccessMED, a McKesson Specialty and U.S. Oncology company.

Mr. Dulitz holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Information Systems from Iowa State University and an MBA with an emphasis in finance from the University of Kansas.

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life science customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $22 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

