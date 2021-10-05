TrialCard Names Scott Dulitz President & Chief Strategy Officer, To Lead Company In Partnership With Existing Management Team

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated ("TrialCard" or the "Company"), a full-service life sciences commercialization partner, announced today that Scott Dulitz has been promoted to President & Chief Strategy Officer, and will lead the Company in partnership with the existing management team. In addition, Joe Abdalla has been named President & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Droke has been named General Manager & Chief Revenue Officer, and Karen Russell will continue as Chief Financial Officer. Mark Bouck has resigned as President & Chief Executive Officer after a period of exceptional company growth.

Mr. Dulitz commented, "TrialCard is well positioned to build on our recent success by continuing to expand and strengthen the services we provide our clients. I am thrilled to partner with Joe, Mark, and Karen as we continue to operate on the fundamental principle that patients are central to everything we do, and that we will always support our clients in their efforts to ensure that patients can obtain and remain on vital medications. At the same time, we are focused on building on our growth trajectory of recent years through a wide range of exciting initiatives. Our team is grateful to Mark Bouck for his extraordinary contributions to TrialCard over the years and for his confidence in our ongoing leadership as we move forward."

Tug Fisher, Principal of Odyssey Investment Partners, TrialCard's majority shareholder, said, "We are pleased with the successful transformation of TrialCard into a life sciences commercialization partner of choice, well positioned for future success. The executive team in place has a proven track record of delivering strong operating performance and we are confident in their ability to continue to execute TrialCard's strategic growth plans under Scott's leadership. We thank Mark Bouck for his dedication and contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Mr. Bouck added, "I would like to thank all employees of TrialCard for their commitment and dedication over the last nine years. At this time, I have made the decision to step aside and consider the next chapter of my career while giving my outstanding colleagues the opportunity to take TrialCard to the next level. This team is seasoned and well prepared to capitalize on TrialCard's many attractive growth opportunities."

Mr. Bouck has overseen continued diversification and expansion of TrialCard's services for its biopharmaceutical clients, and several strategic acquisitions. In 2020, TrialCard was recognized as the second fastest growing company in the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50, having reported a third consecutive year of double-digit growth.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full–service commercialization partner to the life sciences industry that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late stage clinical trial supply management to post–marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data as– a–service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization solutions for more than 250 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

