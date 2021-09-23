TrialCard Selects Infinitus Systems To Automate Payer Contact Center Activity

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization partner, announced today it has selected Infinitus Systems to implement its Digital Assistant platform to automate contact center activity with payers.

The two parties executed a rapid implementation, moving from pilot to production within 30 days. With the Infinitus capabilities integrated into TrialCard's proprietary patient services platform, the team can leverage Infinitus' elastic scalability to dynamically process thousands of benefit verification calls per day.

"For over twenty years, TrialCard has provided its life science partners and their patients the industry's best affordability and access programs. With today's announcement, we've created more capacity to help patients by automating repetitive payer-facing processes like phone calls," said TrialCard Chief Strategy Officer, Scott Dulitz. "We are excited to work with Infinitus to enhance our scalability and bring about further operational efficiencies to support the needs of our customers," added TrialCard Vice President of Operations, Eric Willis.

More than 900 million healthcare-related phone calls are made every year in the US, with the primary purpose to initiate a process, collect information, request clarification, or check the status of a previously initiated process. The average phone call is over 35 minutes in length, and more than a million healthcare professionals spend over four hours each day making these tedious phone calls. The Infinitus platform automates the calls, allowing HCPs to spend less time on calls and more time on patient care.

"We are excited to be part of TrialCard's digital transformation journey," said Ankit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Infinitus. "This decision will no longer require TrialCard's patient access team members to sit on hold and ask the same questions over and over. Adding the Infinitus Digital Assistant will provide TrialCard's patient access teams with process efficiencies to return to the patient interactions that really matter."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization needs for more than 160 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About Infinitus

Infinitus Systems is a healthcare-focused conversational automation company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded in 2019 by Ankit Jain and Shyam Rajagopalan, leaders in scalable AI responsible for Google Play, Google Login, and Snapchat Security. The company has raised $21.4M to date and is backed by top-tier VCs including Kleiner Perkins, Coatue Management and Google (via Gradient Ventures). For more information about Infinitus, please visit www.infinitus.ai.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard Incorporated

[email protected]

919-415-5401

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.trialcard.com

