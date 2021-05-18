TrialCard's Sini Abraham Receives Triangle Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Leadership Award

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical solutions provider TrialCard Incorporated is pleased to announce that Sini Abraham, Senior Vice President, Market Access Operations, has been recognized by the Triangle Business Journal with its 40 Under 40 Leadership Award. Abraham was honored for her outstanding achievements and contributions to TrialCard and her community.

Abraham joined TrialCard in June 2016 as a Program Director in Hub Services and quickly worked her way up within the company's Market Access team. She now leads one of the largest patient support programs in the industry, with a staff ranging from 500-1,000 FTEs. In 2020, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Abraham's team continued to meet and exceed KPI metrics and client expectations alike.

Abraham's community involvement includes work at the Wake County Women's Center, Love Wins NC, Equality NC, SAFEChild NC, the North Carolina Board of Elections, and the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina. Abraham, who emigrated to the US at the age of 15, completed her undergraduate studies at Drexel University and earned a MBA from St. Joseph's University.

"Sini Abraham is a servant leader who consistently looks to elevate others throughout all levels of our organization," said TrialCard President & CEO Mark Bouck. "This commitment is also reflected in her community involvement and her devotion to family. We are extremely proud of Sini."

Triangle Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards for 2021 were chosen from a candidate pool of more than 200 qualified nominees. Abraham and the other award winners will be recognized at an award luncheon on June 24.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, payer policy intelligence, and clinical trial support services on behalf of biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact: Landy Townsend, VP, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated