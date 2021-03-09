TrialJectory Achieves 500 Percent Year-Over-Year Growth as Cancer Patients and Pharmaceutical Industry Increasingly Leverage Proprietary AI Platform in COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialJectory ("the Company"), an artificial intelligence-powered digital health platform that empowers cancer patients to find advanced treatment options and enables the pharmaceutical industry to effectively design and recruit for clinical trials, announced today that it has experienced 500 percent year-over-year growth in new patient users, with approximately 3,000 new patients signing up each month. Over the same period, TrialJectory experienced a significant increase in strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs). To support the Company's current and expected growth, TrialJectory recently completed a Series A financing round, led by Contour Venture Partners, with equal participation from Rho Ventures. Connecticut Innovations and TIA Ventures also participated in the $5 million round. To date, TrialJectory has raised approximately $8 million in total.

"The demand from cancer patients for increased access to information and participation in clinical trials started before the pandemic. COVID-19 has elevated patient empowerment from a trend to a permanent movement," said Tzvia Bader, TrialJectory CEO and co-founder. "The technology's real power is that we can provide personalized treatment option lists in minutes. Our AI and machine learning solution, along with the data that we collect over time, help us to not only match patients with clinical trials but also provide insights on existing treatments for cancer patients. More patients will turn to TrialJectory as their trusted partner to ensure they receive the most appropriate, effective treatment options available. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry has begun to understand the importance of patient insights and is partnering with TrialJectory to gain access to information that allows them to improve the overall clinical trial development process, including trial design, patient recruitment and, ultimately, trial outcomes."

Powered by its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platform, TrialJectory mimics the mind of an oncologist, but at an elevated level, efficiently sifting through vast amounts of information that an individual doctor or patient would be unable to accomplish on his or her own. The platform uses AI to curate, structure and personalize massive quantities of data produced by cancer research every day and makes the experience of being matched to the right clinical trial fast, accurate and patient-friendly. Once patients have been matched to a clinical trial, they are connected with trial specialists who support the patients' needs from beginning to end as they apply, enroll and participate in the study. Currently, TrialJectory has tens of thousands (and growing) of highly engaged patients using its platform, supporting 12 cancer indications that cover more than 60 percent of all cancer types.

"Cancer patients are shifting the way they consider their own care. They are becoming more empowered, more self-driven and more assertive in exploring treatments," added Krystyna Kowalczyk, OncoBay President and CEO. "This change in the patient dynamic makes it an ideal time to leverage tools like TrialJectory. Although we are in the early days of our collaboration, OncoBay is working together with TrialJectory to help us improve our recruitment and enrollment process by eliminating patients' barriers to entry, creating diversity and bringing trials into the community setting. The underlying power of TrialJectory's technology is its ability to effectively identify patients' needs and democratize the clinical trial process."

"In a very short period of time, TrialJectory has successfully positioned itself as the go-to resource for cancer patients and the pharmaceutical industry. Through its proprietary technology, for the first time ever, TrialJectory has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to make sense of the massive and disparate amount of data surrounding cancer research, delivering insightful and actionable information for both sides of the cancer equation," concluded Bob Greene, Contour Venture Partners co-founder. "We remain committed to TrialJectory and expect the Company to play a significant role in reducing drug development costs and allowing drugs to come to the market sooner for the millions of cancer patients in need."

TrialJectory is a patient-first digital health company with a mission to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. Recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 ," TrialJectory uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower patients to own their cancer journey and analyzes its global patient community's real-world data to empower cancer patients to make the most informed decisions about their care. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

