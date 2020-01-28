TrialJectory and Precipio Partner to Provide Cancer Patients with First-of-its-Kind Diagnostic and Clinical Trial-Matching Service

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialJectory, an AI-powered technology platform that empowers cancer patients to search and match with clinical trials, removing barriers to advanced treatment options, today announced that the Company has launched a new partnership with specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) to provide cancer patients worldwide with a first-of-its-kind diagnostic and clinical trial-matching service that assists doctors in providing the best possible treatment for their patients.

"Cancer patients face two significant obstacles when it comes to effectively managing their disease: first, the danger of misdiagnosis and, second, finding the right clinical trial for them," said Ilan Danieli, CEO of Precipio. "As Precipio and TrialJectory share an ongoing commitment to advancing patient care, we formed this partnership to take the innovations of both companies and combine them to improve patient treatment outcomes. Not only are patients entitled to receive an accurate diagnosis at the start of their battle with cancer, but they also deserve access to match and enroll in the best clinical trials available for their unique situation – without having to struggle through the complex matching and enrollment process. Precipio and TrialJectory's collaboration provides physicians and patients with a powerful new resource that delivers immediate, hassle-free, personalized matching to relevant clinical trials, enhancing overall survival for patients."

With this partnership, Precipio's comprehensive diagnostic result reports will now include a personalized list of relevant clinical trials matched to the patient based on the trials' eligibility requirements, which are generated by TrialJectory's AI-based clinical trial-matching platform. The platform uses patient clinical information to facilitate the clinical trial search, matching and enrollment by patients and their physicians. If patients decide to further explore one or more of the matched trials, TrialJectory facilitates, on behalf of the patient, all communication with the clinical trial lead, including document collection, appointment scheduling and more.

"While this partnership offers enormous benefits for both patients and physicians, it ultimately allows patients to take back control of their health and empowers them to make decisions that are right for them based on accurate information from advanced new technologies," added Tzvia Bader, CEO and co-founder, TrialJectory. "We look forward to working closely with Precipio in the months and years to come to aid in providing the best possible treatment for cancer patients everywhere."

About TrialJectory

TrialJectory is an AI-based clinical trial-matching platform that facilitates the clinical trial search, enrollment and engagement by cancer patients and their physicians. The Company partners with all sectors of the health industry to revolutionize the trial recruitment and engagement process, leading to reduced operational costs and expedited drugs' time to market. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com .

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

SOURCE TrialJectory

Related Links

http://www.trialjectory.com

