TrialJectory Appoints former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society, Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld to Clinical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialJectory ("the Company"), an AI-powered digital health platform that empowers cancer patients to find advanced new treatment options that fit their precise profile, announced today that it has appointed Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD, MACP, to the Company's Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Lichtenfeld previously served as the American Cancer Society's Deputy Chief Medical Officer and has over four decades of in-depth cancer care experience across many aspects of cancer research and cancer care.

"Dr. Lichtenfeld, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare policy, will play a critical role in continuing to shape and inform TrialJectory's offerings for cancer patients throughout the country, and across the globe," said Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder, TrialJectory. "He understands how, through harnessing the power of technology, we can enable patients to take back control of their care and find advanced new treatments that are right for them. Furthermore, Dr. Lichtenfeld's vast experience in preventing and detecting cancer early, improving patients' quality of life and keeping his finger on the pulse of emerging cancer science and trends over the years will significantly help TrialJectory to provide patients with the tools that they need to successfully navigate their treatment journey."

Dr. Lichtenfeld is a board-certified medical oncologist and internist who was a practicing physician for nearly two decades. In addition to previously serving as Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society for many years, he continues to be deeply involved in healthcare policy at the local, state and national level. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann Medical College (now Drexel University's College of Medicine), and his postgraduate training took place at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, as well as the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and National Cancer Institute in Baltimore.

"Given our shared mission of empowering cancer patients with transformational new technology, I am eager to join the TrialJectory team so that I can leverage my unique skill set to support their growth," added Dr. Lichtenfeld. "Throughout my career, I've always actively sought out opportunities where I thought that I could make a meaningful impact on patients' cancer journeys to improve outcomes and the quality of their lives. I look forward to helping bring this truly innovative AI platform into the hands of patients in need all over the globe at this pivotal time in TrialJectory's evolution."

Dr. Lichtenfeld and Tzvia Bader will be speaking to the Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine community of survivors about what breast cancer survivors need to know about clinical trials and how COVID-19 has impacted cancer research at an upcoming BCW virtual summit which is taking place on Nov. 11 and 12, 2020.

About TrialJectory

TrialJectory is a patient-first digital health company with a mission to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. TrialJectory uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower patients to own their cancer journey and analyzes its global patient community's real-world data to empower cancer patients to make the most informed decisions about their care. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com.

