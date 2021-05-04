TrialJectory Named Honoree for Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Award

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialJectory ("the Company"), an artificial intelligence-powered digital health platform that empowers cancer patients to find advanced treatment options and enables the pharmaceutical industry to effectively design and recruit for clinical trials, announced today that Fast Company included its patient-first, treatment decision-making platform in the AI and data category as part of its 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

"Receiving a cancer diagnosis immediately turns a patient and their loved one's worlds upside down. Then, when it's time to navigate the complex, jargon-filled clinical trial space to find the best treatment option, it can be overwhelming and stressful," said Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder, TrialJectory. "TrialJectory's mission is to democratize cancer care for all patients. Regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status, we empower them to become their own healthcare advocates."

TrialJectory's platform, for the first time, provides value for oncologists and pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to address patients' wants and needs by creating unique treatment plans and clinical trial designs that are actually patient-centered and deliver results. Calling attention to the missing link in the healthcare system – the patient as THE decision-maker – will improve outcomes and transform the cancer care landscape moving forward.

TrialJectory's platform, the only one of its kind, harnesses the power of AI to provide a decision-making engine for cancer patients. Patients now have direct access to the best treatment available based on their exact diagnosis. Once the match list is complete, TrialJectory then provides all available information about the trials, in a user-friendly and shareable format. This capability is critical as it allows the patients to learn about all available options that may have typically gone undiscovered given the limited bandwidth of today's oncologists. In addition to its trial-matching capabilities, TrialJectory's Patient Match Optimizer allows pharmaceutical companies to identify study enrollment barriers that reduce patient participation in clinical trials. Giving Big Pharma and CROs visibility into this data helps mitigate risk, shorten clinical trial enrollment timelines, reduce costs and expedites drugs' time to market.

To assemble the 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards list, Fast Company editors and a group of global thought leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators evaluated nominations based on key factors, including impact, design, scalability and ingenuity.

TrialJectory is a patient-first digital health company with a mission to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. Recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 ," TrialJectory uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower patients to own their cancer journey and analyzes its global patient community's real-world data to empower cancer patients to make the most informed decisions about their care. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

