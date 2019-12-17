TrialJectory Raises $3 Million in Seed Financing Round

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialJectory, an AI-powered technology platform that uses self-reported clinical data to match cancer patients with clinical trials and remove barriers to advanced treatment options, announced today that the Company has closed a $2.7 million seed financing round, led by Contour Venture Partners. Proceeds from the financing will expedite the growth of TrialJectory's platform, which includes adding more clinical trials for different cancer types and expanding the Company's outreach across the medical, pharmaceutical and patient communities. To date, TrialJectory has matched thousands of patients for clinical trial enrollment and continues to add new studies to the platform each week.

"As cancer is the second leading cause of death for Americans - with thousands of new cases diagnosed each year - having access to advanced treatment options is a necessity, not a privilege, as new trials provide better outcomes to patients," said Tzvia Bader, TrialJectory CEO and co-founder. "What's more, one of the top obstacles that oncologists face today is the lack of clinical trial access for patients, which is due to the availability of more treatment options overall. Additionally, it is a very complex process to match the right patient with the right treatment, especially with the rise of personalized medicine."

"Not only is TrialJectory's platform expanding access to new treatments for patients, but it's also revolutionizing the trial recruitment process as a whole by reducing operational costs and enabling new drugs to hit the market sooner," added Bader. "The bottom line is that patients have the right to take action and find the best treatment for them. Leveraging AI is the key to making this happen and, ultimately, to saving lives."

TrialJectory currently supports trials for breast cancer, colon cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS; often called preleukemia). The engine works through mimicking the mind of an oncologist, reading all unstructured treatment descriptions and extracting the data that's relevant to the patient. TrialJectory clusters, classifies and standardizes this information, creating a unique database that highlights patient attributes attractive to clinical trials. Patients are then matched to clinical trials through self-reported, dynamic questionnaire answers and can filter the trials and share the information with their oncologists to move forward in the process if appropriate.

"TrialJectory's work – driven by a highly experienced management team, comprised of both oncology and technology experts – is disrupting and reshaping how we think about traditional cancer care today," concluded Bob Greene, lead investor. "Even more important, it is empowering patients to take back control of their treatment, and we look forward to watching TrialJectory's platform continue to grow quickly. We believe that the Company has the potential to become a go-to resource for the global medical community to help doctors provide personalized, matched treatment options to patients in need everywhere."

About TrialJectory

TrialJectory is an AI-based clinical trial-matching platform that uses self-reported clinical information to facilitate the clinical trial search and enrollment by cancer patients and their physicians. The Company partners with all sectors of the health industry to revolutionize the trial recruitment process, leading to reduced operational costs and expedited drugs' time to market. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com.

