Trialogics Launches AI Assistant "Tria" to Transform Clinical Trials

New AI-powered solution streamlines clinical trial operations, enhances patient-centric workflows, and accelerates clinical trial timelines.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialogics, a leading provider of clinical trial technology services, today announced the launch of Tria, its new AI-powered assistant designed to simplify clinical trial operations, improve data accessibility, and reduce site burden through a secure, conversational interface.

Clinical trials are increasingly complex and costly, often slowed by manual processes and fragmented data systems. Tria addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) to provide fast, secure access to clinical trial data. Users, including clinical research sites, CROs, and pharmaceutical sponsors, can ask questions in natural language and receive accurate, role-based responses on protocol details, patient enrollment, clinical supply management, and real-time reporting.

Key Benefits of Tria

Human Oversight: Maintains clinical judgment through a human-in-the-loop approach.





Reduced Site Burden: Minimizes protocol-related questions and frees site personnel to focus on patients.





Efficiency Gains: Automates study management, compliance monitoring, and data handling, reducing time and cost.





Automates study management, compliance monitoring, and data handling, reducing time and cost. Data Security: Built on Trialogics' robust permissions framework for compliance and data protection.

"Since our inception, Trialogics has empowered customers to interact securely and seamlessly with their data," said Christopher Gropp, CEO of Trialogics. "Today, with advanced AI technology, Tria is driving exponential growth in clinical trial capabilities. Looking ahead, Tria will integrate with other systems to create a connected knowledge base, ensuring faster decisions and improved operational efficiency."

Tria can be fully embedded within the Trialogics clinical trial platform, supporting various trial designs, decentralized clinical trials, and patient-centric workflows. Every interaction is governed by Trialogics' role-based permissions and compliance framework, ensuring data integrity and security.

About Trialogics

Trialogics provides innovative technology solutions for clinical trials, including eConsent, IRT and eCOA services as well as remote device management. Our mission is to simplify clinical trials, enhance data integrity, and accelerate timelines for sponsors, CROs, and research sites worldwide.

For more information about Tria and Trialogics' clinical trial services, visit www.trialogics.com.

