TrialScout™ Announces First Ever Excellence in Clinical Research Top 50 Hospitals of 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScoutTM, the only ratings and reviews platform where patients can directly share their experience in clinical trials, is proud to recognize the elite clinical research programs driving American healthcare forward by awarding the first ever Excellence in Clinical Research Top 50 Hospitals of 2019. Hospitals receiving this prestigious award are selected based on their exceptional performance in clinical research experience, overall quality and maintenance of comprehensive research facilities.

The TrialScout Top 50™ hospitals demonstrated superior performance as analyzed by a first of its kind proprietary algorithm drawing on multiple publicly available datasets. The composite scores were generated for all active United States clinical research institutions and linked to ongoing, real-time direct patient feedback.

"We are honored to be able to recognize these hospitals as they have dedicated an immense amount of time and effort towards achieving excellence in clinical research with a particular focus on patient experience," says Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical, creators of TrialScout. "These premier health systems are truly deserving of this award as they are the drivers of new treatment options for generations to come."

Intermountain Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Cleveland Clinic – Main Campus, Duke University Hospital at Duke University Medical Center and Mayo Clinic – Rochester are just some of the Hospital to be recognized as the TrialScout Top 50™. To view to complete list of the recipients of the TrialScout™ Excellence in Clinical Research Top 50 Hospitals of 2019, please visit www.trialscout.com/top50hospitals

About TrialScout

TrialScout is the first ever ratings and reviews platform to empowers patients seeking, considering or already participating in clinical research. TrialScout provides peer-to-peer decision support, education and is the first platform to give research participants an ongoing voice throughout their journey. Built by experts in the healthcare, clinical research and online patient engagement, TrialScout is the innovation the millions of Americans who have participated in clinical research have been waiting for. For more information visit www.TrialScout.com

