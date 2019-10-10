TrialScout™ Goes Global with hyperCORE International Partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScout™ announced today that hyperCORE International has joined its powerful and dynamic platform that aims to help patients find clinical trials and choose the research site that is right for them. TrialScout™ provides objective ratings and reviews from previous participants on their clinical trial experiences. hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced research sites. They are one of the largest integrated research organization's (IRO's) globally.

"We are thrilled to have hyperCORE International join TrialScout," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical™. "This partnership gives TrialScout an international reach a year ahead of schedule with one of the most innovative IRO partners. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that patients voices are shared, to help provide peer-to-peer decision support to potentially new trial participants. TrialScout help sites develop and implement ways to reduce patient dropout through service recovery."

hyperCORE International network to date, is a collaboration of eight companies which collectively has more than 81 active research sites across the globe. Two hyperCORE members IACT Health and LMC Manna Research have already completed onboarding and will benefit from TrialScout's ratings and reviews, preferential search and experiential analytics. TrialScout is now able to provide their sites with a deep set of analytics to help with site optimization. hyperCORE is the first network to collaborate on the TrialScout platform.

"hyperCORE's commitment to improving the patient experience is further enhanced by TrialScout's platform as it provides an immediate feedback mechanism previously unavailable. This allows us to incorporate the patient's voice more authentically and intimately, thus helping hyperCORE International drive meaningful change that is desperately needed in clinical research," said Mark Lacy, CEO of hyperCORE International.

About TrialScout™

TrialScout is the first-ever ratings and reviews platform to empower patients seeking, considering, or already participating in clinical research. TrialScout provides peer-to-peer decision support, education, and is the first platform to give research participants an ongoing voice throughout their journeys. Built by experts in healthcare, clinical research, and online patient engagement, TrialScout is the innovation the millions of Americans who have participated in clinical research have been waiting for. For more information visit www.TrialScout.com.

About hyperCORE International

Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies (IRO's). It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 80 active research sites across the globe. It is the second largest clinical research site organization in the world. Its' member companies have over 100 years of combined experience and completed more than 6,000 studies helping to evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 60,000 patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to streamline business and clinical operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.

hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and outstanding subject retention as top priorities. Its members have won numerous awards for performance, quality, and innovation.

Learn more at www.hyperCOREinternational.com

