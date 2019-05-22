TrialScout™ Launches Series Documenting Top 21 Cities Conducting Clinical Trials Across the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScout™, a powerful and dynamic platform developed by Circuit Clinical™ that aims to help patients find, choose, and rate their clinical trial experiences, has transformed the clinicaltrials.gov national trial database into a patient-friendly interface, revealing trends that span the entire nation.

"TrialScout's proprietary platform and algorithms, providing big data insights into the nation's clinical research landscape, are breakthroughs in healthcare technology," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical.

When clinicaltrials.gov launched in 2000, there were 1,255 registered studies. By the end of 2018, there were 293,372 in the website's repository. Since 2015, there has been an average of 28,000 new studies per year. This growth has created an interesting clinical research landscape throughout the cities of the U.S.

"We have transformed the data in such a way that allows us to have deeper knowledge of which cities and individual locations throughout the U.S. are conducting the most clinical research," stated Jack Beecher, Data Analyst at TrialScout. "We as a team are thrilled to be able to share our findings."

TrialScout will be sharing deeper insight into the clinical research of the top 21 cities on a weekly basis, beginning with Tampa, FL. To see if your city falls among the top 21, please visit www.trialscout.com/clinicalresearchlandscape.

About TrialScout™

TrialScout is the first-ever ratings and reviews platform to empower patients seeking, considering, or already participating in clinical research. TrialScout provides peer-to-peer decision support, education, and is the first platform to give research participants an ongoing voice throughout their journeys. Built by experts in healthcare, clinical research, and online patient engagement, TrialScout is the innovation the millions of Americans who have participated in clinical research have been waiting for. For more information visit www.TrialScout.com.

About Circuit Clinical™

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest integrated research organizations [IRO] in the US is dedicated to empowering patients choosing clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical research in his private practice, Circuit Clinical and its team are committed to transforming physician and participant engagement by helping patients participating in clinical trials with turnkey clinical research services and its patient platform.

