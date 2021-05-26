TrialSpark and Sanofi announce collaboration to accelerate COPD clinical development

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialSpark Inc., a tech-enabled drug development company dedicated to improving the speed, quality, and innovation of clinical trials, announced a collaboration today with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi. Together, the companies will execute clinical research studies in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, and the third leading cause of death worldwide.

TrialSpark uses a technology centric approach to accelerate patient recruitment and enrollment, while improving retention, across research programs. The company drives patient enrollment at best in class professional research sites by establishing direct relationships with community physicians and private practices, which increases patient and physician access to research. While sites have traditionally been responsible for recruitment independently from overall trial operations, TrialSpark takes a holistic approach to supporting all three trial components: professional sites, community physicians, and trial participants. This innovative "hub-and-spoke" approach, combined with its industry-leading digital patient recruitment services, integrated clinical technology platform, and comprehensive trial management results in significantly faster startup, faster enrollment, and faster topline data for research studies.

In addition to boosting speed and efficiency of a clinical trial, this "hub-and-spoke" model can also help recruit the target patient population for any given study. A disproportionate percentage of patients diagnosed with COPD identify as Black or Hispanic, yet very few patients historically enrolled in clinical studies are from these communities (1). In an effort to improve representation in clinical trials, TrialSpark is deploying this "hub-and-spoke" strategy to engage patients that the industry has historically struggled to reach. TrialSpark is equipping physicians in traditionally underserved communities with the tools to facilitate enrollment of their patients into high-quality, safe, and reputable clinical research settings - giving a wider swath of patients the possibility to access life-changing therapeutics.

"Over the past years, executing clinical trials for primary care indications in the US has been challenging. We're excited to work with TrialSpark to bring increased efficiency to clinical trials and to bring studies to underserved patient populations. The way they run clinical trials will actually improve patient diversity and access to therapeutics, and the fact that they hold themselves contractually accountable to this work really sets them apart in the industry" - Terttu Haring, Global Head of Clinical Innovation at Sanofi.

"The commitment to clinical trial innovation at Sanofi is second to none. Our teams are excited to collaborate and create novel solutions together that drive faster trial execution and engage a more diverse set of patients" - Joe Zaccaria, Business Development Director at TrialSpark.

About TrialSpark

TrialSpark is a technology-driven drug development company that runs end-to-end clinical trials, focused on bringing new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently. TrialSpark has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of a clinical trial, enabling faster trial completion, higher data quality, and a more efficient experience for all stakeholders. In addition to supporting the execution of trials for other companies, TrialSpark also in-licenses and co-develops drug programs through in-house development, joint ventures, and NewCos. TrialSpark is backed by leading investors such as Michael Moritz, John Doerr, Sam Altman, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Casdin Capital, and Section 32.

