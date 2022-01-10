TrialSpark licenses sprifermin, an investigational first-in-class disease modifying treatment for osteoarthritis, from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and announces formation of High Line Bio

Sprifermin promotes cartilage growth, and could be a potential disease modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. Tweet this

"We believe sprifermin has the potential to be the first disease modifying therapy approved for the millions of patients suffering from OA," said Gavin Corcoran, Chief Medical Officer at TrialSpark. "Despite recent advances in our understanding of the pathogenesis of OA, clinical development has remained behind other rheumatic diseases. TrialSpark's proprietary clinical trial engine is uniquely positioned to address historical challenges in OA development including long studies requiring many patients, designing optimal pain endpoints, and identifying key patient subgroups most likely to benefit."

TrialSpark's ability to leverage its tech-enabled trial engine to run faster and more efficient drug development enables it to pursue programs in indications - such as OA - that have historically required the longest, most expensive clinical trials. High Line Bio will leverage TrialSpark's proprietary tech-enabled clinical trial engine to develop sprifermin in OA using a data-driven approach to identifying novel biomarkers, endpoints, and patient subgroups most likely to benefit from the therapy. TrialSpark is also partnering with industry leaders such as SomaLogic to leverage precision genomics and proteomics platforms to identify key biomarkers and stratify patients using synovial fluid samples from prior clinical studies using AI and machine-learning approaches. Beyond sprifermin, High Line Bio also plans in-license additional complementary products to build a differentiated pipeline focused on OA and regenerative medicine.

This transaction is in line with TrialSpark's strategy of creating new companies across key therapeutic areas like inflammatory and autoimmune disease. To date, TrialSpark has successfully in-licensed multiple assets, deploying capital and supporting programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas including CNS, dermatology, and inflammation as part of its mission to bring new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.

As part of its business development and investments strategy, TrialSpark is using balance sheet capital to acquire or license assets, leveraging its in-house clinical development engine to run trials significantly faster and more efficiently than industry. In addition to conventional asset licensing and acquisition, TrialSpark transactions can also include equity investments in both private and public biopharma companies, strategic collaborations to jointly fund and develop assets, and alternative structures including syndication with other investors.

TrialSpark is actively pursuing partnerships with both small biotech and larger pharma companies through flexible and creative collaboration structures, maximizing the potential value of drug candidates for all stakeholders through faster and more efficient clinical development programs. TrialSpark is focused on early to mid-stage clinical assets across a range of therapeutic areas, with a focus on chronic diseases that are treated outside of a hospital setting.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of €17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

About TrialSpark

TrialSpark is a technology-driven pharma company that runs end-to-end clinical trials, focused on bringing new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently. TrialSpark has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of a clinical trial, enabling more efficient trial design, faster trial completion, and higher trial data quality. TrialSpark in-licenses and co-develops drug programs through in-house development, joint ventures, and NewCos. TrialSpark is backed by leading investors such as Sam Altman, Lachy Groom, Michael Moritz, Casdin Capital, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital, Dragoneer, Section 32, John Doerr, Spark Capital, Felicis Ventures, Sound Ventures, Arrowmark, and previous investors.

