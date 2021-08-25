TriAltus Bioscience Granted U.S. Patent for CL7 Tag Technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriAltus Bioscience announced that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No 10,759,830 for its CLīM affinity tag system, which delivers proteins with ultra-high purity and yield in a single step.

The patent, entitled "Bacterial colicin-immunity protein purification system," covers mutations made to colicin E7, a naturally occurring e.coli protein, making it suitable for use as a novel tag. This novel methodology overcomes many shortcomings of other tag-based purification systems. CLīM technology is based on the ultra-high binding affinity between the engineered colicin E7 (CL7) and its immunity protein Im7. This Cl7-Im7 complex is the platform for many current and potential products and applications including plasmids, affinity purification resin, recombinant proteins, assays, and genomics. Current users include academic scientists, hospital systems, and biopharmaceutical and agricultural biotech companies.

CEO Bob Shufflebarger said, "We are gratified to achieve this significant milestone in our work on protein purification. This patent validates our innovative approach to protein engineering and opens the way for exciting new partnership and commercialization opportunities that will drive growth in 2021 and beyond."

This patent will help TriAltus to develop its CLīM system, and explore new applications including membrane purification, vaccine delivery, and biofuel production.

The technology is licensed from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dmitry Vassylyev, Ph.D., professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics, serves as lead inventor.

"We're excited to see TriAltus' continued advancement," said Kathy Nugent, Ph.D., executive director of the Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and chair of clinical and diagnostic sciences in the School of Health Professions. "The company is leading the way on protein purification research, which has the potential to greatly impact society."

About TriAltus Bioscience

TriAltus develops innovative tools for the production and purification of genetically-engineered proteins. Our novel affinity tag system delivers proteins with ultra-high purity and yield in a single step. Having proven the CLīM technology on some extremely difficult proteins, TriAltus is now developing R&D partnerships to use CLīM to purify proteins for customer-defined projects.

For more information, visit trialtusbioscience.com

Contact:

Tom Round

Vice President, Business Development

TriAltus Bioscience

[email protected]

626 827 1164

SOURCE TriAltus Bioscience

Related Links

trialtusbioscience.com

