TrialWire Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Innovative Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Technology Platform

TrialWire delivers superior trial patient recruitment solutions based on highly sophisticated information technology (IT) all in one secure platform

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the clinical trial patient recruitment IT solutions industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TrialWire with the 2022 Global Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment IT Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award. TrialWire provides clinical trial patient recruitment for biotechs, pharma and CROs with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) powered software and advanced algorithms.

TrialWire

Patient recruitment failures impact more than 85% of clinical trials causing studies to shut down or incur delays costing millions of dollars per day. Patient recruitment delays are costing the sector billions of dollars and restricting patients' access to life-changing therapies.

With over two decades of clinical trial patient recruitment experience, TrialWire has fine-tuned its processes into a technology Platform that supports hundreds of biotech clients successfully recruit the required number of patients to their trials. The company streamlines the recruitment process, connecting patients to the TrialWire™ platform by selecting prospective patients based on their location, online activity, demographics, and medical profile, among other characteristics.

The TrialWire™ platform manages the communications of the recruitment process in a secure, private, effective, and affordable manner. As a result, study coordinators can easily verify medical notes, contact patients, or visualize real-time data. Sponsors and CROs also have TrialWire™ Dashboards showing de-identified view of recruitment progress real-time.

"With the focus on meeting trial timelines and expediting drugs approvals and time to market, the company's patient enrollment strategy focuses on finding people geo-targetted around sites, matching them to trials accurately, and connecting them to the study site at record speed. Notably, the company recruits highly motivated people likely to facilitate a high trial retention rate," said Unmesh Lal, Director - Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan identifies the TrialWire™ Platform as a groundbreaking, innovative technology."

The success of TrialWire's solutions is rooted in its customer support that addresses all client needs during the purchase, implementation, and recruitment journey. It also offers 24-hour support to simplify and track recruitment progress conveniently from any location.

With its customer-centric vision, the company has quickly developed long-term relationships with leading companies in the market and is rapidly increasing its customer base. In the near future, the company intends to optimize its patient recruitment platform further to remain on the leading edge of the industry and have a larger market share.

"Platform scalability enabled the company to enroll patients in 462 trials in various therapeutic areas in the US, European Union, and Asia-Pacific markets. The Platform is also able to recruit across multiple languages and geographies, and is well-suited to conduct decentralized clinical trials, improving access and diversity," noted Supriya Lala, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Poised to emerge as the next generation of telehealth platforms with the potential to enhance patient recruitment and engagement, the company continues to release new features and product enhancements, further serving as a testament to its commitment to technology advancement and business growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About TrialWire™

TrialWire™ is the leading digital patient recruitment platform for Sponsors and CROs requiring a rapid study recruitment boost.

With more than 85% of trials impacted by patient recruitment failures or delays, TrialWire™ has solved a multi-billion-dollar problem. TrialWire™ recruits across all geographies and languages.

Unlike all other recruitment tools, TrialWire uses advanced algorithms to find people when they are searching for health solutions online and, within 2 minutes, AI-Matches them with studies near them (or for DCTs) and connects them directly with the relevant site.

TrialWire™ Study Dashboards for Sponsors, CROs and Study Coordinators are powered by Salesforce Health Cloud providing the most secure and informative insights across the entire recruitment process. All patient data is kept in the Dashboards accessible only by the site Study Coordinators for follow-up.

Sponsors and CROs have real-time de-identified views of study recruitment progress.

TrialWire™ is HIPAA compliant and uses the most advanced technologies to solve the patient recruitment crisis for biopharma.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan