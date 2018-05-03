Triangle Angel Partners and Rubicon Venture Capital Announce Carpe Investment

DURHAM, N.C., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior officers of Triangle Angel Partners and Rubicon Venture Capital released a joint statement today in support of Carpe, a direct-to-consumer skincare brand in which both firms recently invested, citing a growing trend of successful startups offering solutions to often stigmatized maladies. Carpe, which produces products to combat hyperhidrosis (or excessive sweating), recently closed a $2.3 million seed round.

Speaking of the investment, Rubicon Venture Capital general partner Andrew Romans said, "Carpe has made a breakthrough product that is exactly what a specific segment of the human population needs. Now is the time to deploy a blended business model of partnering with large drug store and retail chains combined with a direct-to-consumer subscription model to address conditions that have traditionally been stigmatized. We believe Carpe will have the same impact for hyperhidrosis that companies like Roman and hims have done for conditions like hair loss and erectile dysfunction."

John Stump, president at Triangle Angel Partners, commented that, "It's exciting to see a high-growth startup like Carpe emerging from North Carolina's burgeoning startup ecosystem. We believe that they are positioned to quickly become the preeminent hyperhidrosis solution in the United States, and eventually for the 365 million people globally who suffer from the disorder."

Carpe was founded as a side project by then-college-sophomores David Spratte and Kasper Kubica in 2015, when the pair began developing a product to manage their hyperhidrosis. After graduating in 2017, Spratte and Kubica devoted their full-time efforts to the enterprise, and quickly sought funding.

The seed round, which closed on April 16th of 2018, will be used to expand the brand's presence in the United States, and to develop additional products for the hyperhidrosis market.

About Carpe

Carpe is an antiperspirant lotion designed to reduce embarrassing hand and foot sweat, especially in patients with hyperhidrosis - an often neglected condition characterized by excessive sweating. It's perfect for discreetly combating clammy hands in virtually any scenario - on dates, at business meetings, and even on the tennis court or golf course. Carpe's proven formula, which was specifically formulated for maximum efficacy with no irritation, is gentle enough for prolonged daily use, and strong enough to help manage the symptoms of hyperhidrosis. Learn more at CarpeLotion.com

About Triangle Angel Partners

Triangle Angel Partners (TAP), based in Research Triangle Park, invests in technology-based companies from early seed through Series A and B stages. TAP brings experienced C-level talent with deep operating experience across a variety of sectors and geographies. TAP partners with entrepreneurs by investing committed capital and providing relevant expertise, advice and introductions for entrepreneurs.

About Rubicon Venture Capital

Rubicon Venture Capital is a bi-coastal San Francisco – New York fund focused on backing deep technology companies at the Late Seed, Series A and B stages. Rubicon is backed by a diverse set of value added LP investors including high-net worth individuals, family offices, corporations and institutional LPs located worldwide as well as the Research Triangle Park Area.

