Triangle-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Reinvents Itself and Reveals New Vision for the Future

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned commercial real estate firm with a 30-year history in the Triangle market today announced its new brand and vision for the future along with its departure from a national firm. Now known as APG Advisors, the full-service commercial real estate firm previously affiliated with Colliers International, has returned to its independent roots.

"We're moving the firm into the future, affirming our commitment to the region and providing opportunities for our Advisors," said CEO Jim Anthony, who founded the firm back in 1983. "Our industry is ever-evolving and those who continuously innovate will move the industry forward. We are well-positioned to lead the way."

The announcement represents a big milestone in the company's history.

"As a fully independent firm, we offer advisors geographic freedom, flexibility and resources to serve their clients and enhance their business and areas of focus," said David Adams, President of APG Advisors. "This in turn leads to deeper relationships and entrepreneurial agility."

The APG Advisors brand includes: Advisory services (Office, Land, Retail, Industrial, Multi-Family and Investment), Property Management and Consulting.

The firm has worked with some of the largest companies in the Triangle region, including IAT Insurance, Progress Energy, Martin Marietta and Schneider Electric as well as the Cities of Raleigh and Durham respectively, and the State of North Carolina.

"We are a mission-based organization with tangible results to prove it," added Anthony. "We transform the communities we serve (in North Carolina) and will be instrumental in the continued growth of the region and beyond."

To learn more about the new APG Advisors and its portfolio of CRE services and solutions, visit the website at www.apgcre.com

About APG Advisors

APG Advisors is an independent commercial real estate service company in North Carolina with a storied 33-year history of excellence dating back to 1987. Since its founding, the firm has built a reputation for honesty, integrity and community service. Founded by veteran commercial real estate advisor, Jim Anthony, its mission is to build people and places through institutional expertise and agile client services. APG Advisors is a division of the Anthony Property Group family of companies.

