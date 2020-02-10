Triangle Brass Mfg. Co., Inc. Acquired by Management Team

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Brass Mfg. Co., Inc. known in the trade as Trimco and headquartered in Oceanside, CA, announced today that it has completed the acquisition by President and CEO, Jason Bennett, and Vice President, Adam Matusz. Founded in 1949 and previously owned by the Simon family, Trimco serves more than 2,000 customers in over 20 countries and is known for high-quality architectural door hardware, personalized customer service, and innovative products.

"It's such an honor to be entrusted by the Simon family to continue building on the Trimco legacy," said Mr. Bennett. "Adam and I have spent the last six years running Trimco, so our customers, suppliers and employees are already familiar with our commitment to the company. We look forward to continuing to build value for our customers, vendors and employees through innovative products and a commitment to outstanding service."

"This acquisition ensures that our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and products and our employees will enjoy stability under the ongoing leadership of our very capable management team," said Martin Simon, Trimco's former owner. "Our shared family-business values align perfectly with Jason's and Adam's and we know we can rely on their continued dedication to the customers and employees we have served for decades."

This transaction was facilitated by Strategic Growth, Inc., a private investment banker for the middle market companies. Trimco was advised by Furman Usher, Inc. (legal advisor) and RSM (financial and accounting advisor). Mr. Bennett and Mr. Matusz were advised by Branfman Mayfield Bustarde Reichenthal, LLP (legal advisor). Additional transaction support was provided by Fingal, Fahrney & Clark, LLP and TP Legal Group.

Founded in 1949 Triangle Brass Mfg. Co., Inc. is one of the largest independent U.S. manufacturers of high-end commercial, institutional and custom door hardware. Their products are used in hospitals, schools, government buildings, institutions, and large-scale residential buildings. Their proprietary brands and patented products have become synonymous with high-quality door hardware products that withstand heavy traffic and abuse. www.trimcohardware.com

