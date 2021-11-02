Triangle Fragrance Founder Magda Khalifa Reveals Flagship Location in New York City

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Fragrance is pleased to reveal the American brand's flagship location in New York City is Flying Solo, located on 420 West Broadway in SoHo. Flying Solo is the largest independent designer platform in the U.S. showcasing international fashion and beauty.

Flying Solo carries the full Triangle Fragrance eau de parfum collection featuring the red, white, and blue lines comprised of:

Triangle Fragrance Founder Magda Khalifa

the classic floral-whiskey "Confidence"

the acclaimed "Victory", with its distinct Cuban tobacco and Russian leather accord

the scintillating fruity-citrusy "Clarity"

the subtle, lingering "Energy", with its clean-cut Asian bamboo note

the warm and spicy unisex scent, "Peace"

the sweet smell of "Freedom", with its signature campfire note.

Visitors to the shop can experience the scents first-hand and can purchase in-store or on Flying Solo's website.

Triangle Fragrance is founded by Magda Khalifa, a first generation American who joined the military after witnessing the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. After writing about her post-war struggle-to-success story she was inspired to create the brand, conflating beauty and self-help to serve people a truly modern luxury experience.

"The combination of Flying Solo's aesthetic and leadership in retail aligns with the spirit of Triangle Fragrance. This is a compelling collaboration," said Khalifa.

The founder of the innovative fragrance house will make appearances at the showroom to connect with fans of the brand and its alluring scents, and to sign the unique Collector's Cards exclusive to each fragrance.

Flying Solo's showroom is open seven days a week from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm. For more information on Triangle Fragrance, visit TriangleFragrance.com.

About Triangle Fragrance

Triangle Fragrance was founded in 2020 and features masterpiece eau de parfum for men and women. The fragrances are proudly made in USA with plant-based alcohol, and made without parabens, sulfates, triclosan, phthalates, mineral oil, or dyes.

Triangle Fragrance is inspired by Freedom Triangle® - the self-help framework introduced to the world in the 2019 memoir "American DREAM", by US Army combat veteran Magda Khalifa. Each fragrance and its complementary Collector's Card bring the points of Freedom Triangle to life, providing people a pleasurable pathway of self-discovery, growth, and healing.

