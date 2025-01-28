TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP BY MERCALIS STRENGTHENS TEAM WITH HIRING OF NEW PARTNER

Premier life sciences consulting firm welcomes Jennifer Greeby

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis (Triangle), a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Greeby to Partner.

The hiring of Greeby further strengthens Triangle's senior leadership team. She is a seasoned commercial executive with extensive progressive US and global leadership expertise in complex, competitive therapeutic areas inclusive of oncology, hematology, rare disease, and metabolic disorders. Prior to joining Triangle, Greeby most recently served as SVP, Launch Excellence at Precision AQ and VP, Global and US Marketing, Business Analytics, and New Product Planning for Athenex Oncology. Earlier commercial leadership roles include VP of Global Product Strategy at Shire and Head of US Metabolics Marketing with Takeda.

Greeby possesses proven expertise in strategic franchise planning and execution with a focus on P&L growth across all stages of the product life cycle. She has extensive Market Access experience, both on the industry and consulting sides, which will bolster Triangle's growing expertise within its Pricing and Market Access division.

Greeby holds a BS in Industrial Engineering with a focus on Polymer Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA with an emphasis on Marketing and Strategy from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

"Jennifer is an extremely valuable addition to our team," said Chris Apolito, Mercalis's Chief Strategy Officer and one of Triangle's Founding Partners. "For many years, she has demonstrated excellence in her field and is highly respected in the world of life sciences consulting. We look forward to the role Jennifer will play in accelerating further growth of the company."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis, please visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, and cell and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

