Triangle MLS and Rental Beast Announce Partnership

CARY, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle MLS, a wholly-owned subsidiary corporation of the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®, and Rental Beast, the leading rental solutions provider with a database of more than 10 million owner-sourced rental listings, announced today a partnership to provide Rental Beast's signature core rental functions to more than 15,000 Triangle MLS Subscribers across sixteen North Carolina counties.

The Triangle housing market, including four stakeholder REALTOR® Associations, is one of the hottest in the country, with Raleigh landing in 2022's top three hottest markets nationwide. Designed to empower Triangle MLS Subscribers and their clients, Triangle MLS Subscribers will enjoy direct access to cutting-edge rental lead generation and listing technologies, including a robust and rental-focused add/edit and native search toolset to enhance exposure for rental properties, syndicate rental listings, and generate and qualify rental leads.

Provided as a benefit to Subscribers, the integration will also afford ready access to software streamlining every step of rental transactions, including rental application processing and tenant screening services, rental client nurturing tools, and rental-centric education, in addition to the convenience of an integrated rental CMA tool.

The Rental Beast CMA is unique in the marketplace because it leverages both Rental Beast and MLS rental data, which enhances accuracy and convenience for real estate professionals.

Subscribers will also have the option to upgrade to a discounted Rental Beast Pro subscription, offering elevated access to owner-sourced listings and rental leads, syndication to premium partners, and renter-to-buyer conversion tools.

The partnership continues Triangle MLSs mission to focus on Data Accuracy and Completeness, one of five Strategic Objectives for 2022.

"In today's low-inventory/high demand market, rentals are a larger part of the picture for consumers," said Matt Fowler, Executive Director of Triangle MLS. "To provide quality service, our Subscribers need more information and better technology related to rentals fully integrated into our MLS platform. Rental Beast makes that possible," said Fowler.

Rising interest rates and the scarce supply of home resale inventories are causing many would-be buyers to delay purchase and rent until conditions change. The Rental Beast platform enables Triangle MLS real estate professionals to become the trusted advisor for their clients in finding rentals and gives Subscribers the comprehensive lead-to-lease technology they need for long-term client service.

"We are excited and honored to work with Triangle MLS and to improve rental market transparency during such an important time for housing affordability," said Ishay Grinberg, Founder, and CEO of Rental Beast. "This partnership gives Triangle MLS's members a technological renter-to-buyer ladder within their MLS platform, and the tools they need to better navigate changing market conditions in an ever-popular housing destination."

About Triangle MLS Triangle MLS, Inc . (TMLS) is the recognized source for reliable, integrated Real Estate information services for the Greater Triangle Area. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®, TMLS provides a database management service for over 15,000 Real Estate professionals throughout sixteen counties in the greater Triangle area. Four Stakeholder Realtor Organizations comprise Triangle's membership: Raleigh Regional Association, Durham Regional Association, Orange/Chatham County Association, and the Johnston County Association of Realtors. For more information, visit trianglemls.com .

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of more than ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS .

