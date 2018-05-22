Trianni, Inc. and Antibody Solutions Announce Licensing Agreement

"We're thrilled to take our partnership with Antibody Solutions to the next level through this agreement," said David Meininger, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Business Officer of TRIANNI. "We're confident that their demonstrated ability to leverage the power of The Trianni Mouse will translate to compelling new therapeutic leads."

"We have seen excellent outcomes using The Trianni Mouse in our contract research efforts for other Trianni partners," said John S. Kenney, Ph.D., President of Antibody Solutions. "We look forward to using The Trianni Mouse to advance our in-house discovery efforts and further improve our therapeutic antibody discovery platform."

No financial details were disclosed.



About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse™, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology, making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

About Antibody Solutions

Antibody Solutions helps biopharmaceutical companies advance their discovery of better diagnostics and therapeutics by delivering fit-for-purpose antibodies. Through an acute customer-service focus, the company provides comprehensive project management and technical support in a fee-for-service, pay-as-you-go model. With a long-standing reputation for scientific acumen and a time-tested discovery process, Antibody Solutions has served more than 500 clients, including nine of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 1995, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. and serves clients worldwide. Learn more at www.antibody.com.

Contacts: Trianni, Inc

Mandy Boyd

Director of Marketing

1.415.231.0256 [o]

1.866.674.9314

mandy.boyd@trianni.com

Contacts: Antibody Solutions

Debra Valsamis

Business Development

1.650-938.4300 ext.111

dvalsamis@antibody.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trianni-inc-and-antibody-solutions-announce-licensing-agreement-300652459.html

SOURCE Trianni, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trianni.com

