Trianni, Inc. and Mablytics, Inc. Announce License Agreement for the Trianni Mouse®

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") and Mablytics, Inc. ("MABLYTICS") jointly announced today that they have entered into a license agreement for the use of the Trianni Mouse®, a transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies, to support MABLYTICS' antibody-based therapeutic discovery programs.

"TRIANNI is pleased that Mablytics has chosen the Trianni Mouse for the development of novel, fully human, antibody-based therapeutics," said Matthias Wabl, PhD, Chairman, President and CEO of TRIANNI. "We are confident that the TRIANNI discovery platform, which combines the complete human antibody repertoire with wild-type mouse immune responses to any target antigen, will be a great asset for Mablytics' drug discovery programs."

"We look forward to utilizing TRIANNI's technology to progress our drug development efforts targeting a novel oncology target," stated Sundar Subramaniam, CEO of MABLYTICS.

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com .

About MABLYTICS

Mablytics is developing a novel oncology diagnostic and therapy based on a unique target. Mablytics has a research collaboration with UCSD.

Contacts: Trianni, Inc.

Elizabeth Tran

Marketing Manager

(415) 231-0257

elizabeth.tran@trianni.com

Contacts: MABLYTICS, Inc.

Rafael Bernal

Chief Finance Officer

(917) 669-0352

rbernal@mablytics.com

SOURCE Trianni, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trianni.com

