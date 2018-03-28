"TRIANNI is pleased provide NOVAROCK with access to The Trianni Mouse," stated Dr. David Meininger, TRIANNI's Chief Business Officer. "We anticipate NOVAROCK making rapid progress toward compelling IND candidates through use of TRIANNI's technology."

"We are very excited to add TRIANNI's distinctive human transgenic mouse technology to our innovative therapeutic antibody discovery platforms," commented Dr. Han Li, NOVAROCK's Chief Executive Officer. "NOVAROCK has a growing biologics pipeline and The Trianni Mouse will help to accelerate our best-in-class antibody drug generation to benefit patients with unmet medical needs."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse™, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

Contacts: TRIANNI

Mandy Boyd

Director of Marketing

1.415.231.0256 [o]

1.866.674.9314

mandy.boyd@trianni.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trianni-inc-and-novarock-biotherapeutics-ltd-announce-licensing-agreement-300620704.html

SOURCE Trianni, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trianni.com

