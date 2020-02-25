Trianni, Inc. Announces License Agreement with Artizan Biosciences, Inc. for the Trianni Mouse®

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Artizan Biosciences, Inc. ("Artizan") for the use of the Trianni Mouse®, a transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies, to support Artizan's antibody-based therapeutic discovery programs.

"We are very pleased that Artizan has chosen the Trianni Mouse as a platform for the discovery of human antibodies for therapeutic use," stated Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., TRIANNI's President & CEO. "We believe that the robustness of the Trianni Mouse with its full human antibody repertoire will facilitate Artizan's goal to discover and develop novel microbiota-targeted therapies."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

