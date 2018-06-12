"We're thrilled to assist Straterx and Dr. Matthew Taylor in their efforts to pursue novel immuno-oncology targets and are confident in the ability of The Trianni Mouse to efficiently deliver compelling leads toward this end," stated Dr. David Meininger, TRIANNI's Chief Business Officer.

"The Trianni Mouse is notably the best available antibody discovery platform," mentioned Dr. Matthew Taylor, president of Straterx. "I'm excited to work with TRIANNI to develop highly effective therapeutic monoclonal antibodies."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse™, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

Contact- Trianni, Inc.

Mandy Boyd

Director of Marketing

1.415.231.0256 [o]

1.866.674.9314

mandy.boyd@trianni.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trianni-inc-signs-licensing-agreement-with-straterx-inc-300664879.html

SOURCE Trianni, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trianni.com

