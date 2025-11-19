Trianz - Concierto Platform Achieves Dual AWS Competencies

Concierto Recognized as AWS Recommended MSP Tool with Eligibility for Tooling Cost Offset Program

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a Transformation Services as Software company that accelerates customer business transformations with cloud, data, applications and AI capabilities, announced a major strategic validation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) regarding its hybrid management platform, Concierto.

In addition to achieving the prestigious AWS Built-In Competency and the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency, Concierto has been officially selected as an AWS Recommended MSP Tool. This designation makes Concierto one of only six platforms globally eligible for the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Tooling Cost Offset Program, solidifying Concierto Manage as a premier operational backbone for AWS Partners looking to scale their managed services efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively, with direct financial incentives from AWS.

Seamless Integration, Accelerated Operations

The achievement of these two competencies confirms Concierto's capability to deliver seamless, automated, and high-performance cloud operations management built on AWS.

The AWS Built-In Competency validates Concierto's ability to automatically deploy and integrate with key foundational AWS services—including security, governance, and identity—right out of the box. This drastically reduces friction and complexity for partners and customers, ensuring immediate adherence to AWS best practices from day one.

The AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency validates Concierto's comprehensive solution suite across five crucial areas: Cloud Financial Management (FinOps), Governance, Monitoring & Observability, Compliance & Auditing, and Operations Management.

"Achieving the AWS Built-In and Cloud Operations Software Competencies represents a significant milestone in our journey," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "This validation confirms that Concierto Manage meets the highest AWS standards for enterprise-grade managed services, giving our partners and customers the confidence to accelerate cloud operations at scale while ensuring security, efficiency, and significant cost savings."

Addressing the Hybrid Management Imperative

As enterprise cloud adoption accelerates, managing complex hybrid environments at scale has become a primary operational challenge. Concierto Manage addresses this by providing a unified operations experience built on AWS across three critical areas:

Intelligent Operations (Agentic Ops) delivers GenAI-powered application impact analysis with 24/7 automated monitoring and event management, transforming reactive operations into proactive, AI-driven optimization with predictive problem identification.

Governance & Compliance provides ITIL-based processes, comprehensive ITSM (Service Request, Incident, Problem, Change Management), and hybrid cloud CMDB with zero-code user experience, enabling teams to maintain control without sacrificing agility.

Financial Management (FinOps) helps organizations reduce annual cloud spend by 20-30% through advanced cost optimization, automated rightsizing recommendations, and commitment optimization with actionable insights.

Built on AWS, the platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure while extending management capabilities across cloud and on-premises environments, allowing organizations to manage their entire IT landscape from a single interface.

Enhanced Partner and Enterprise Value

Partners leveraging Concierto Manage gain immediate access to the AWS MSP Tooling Cost Offset Program, providing direct financial benefits that improve service margins while delivering superior customer outcomes. The platform's comprehensive feature set enables partners to scale their managed services practices with enterprise-grade automation, governance, and visibility.

Enterprise organizations benefit from lower operating costs, predictive problem identification, improved service levels, and streamlined hybrid cloud management through a unified platform that eliminates tool sprawl and reduces the complexity of managing heterogeneous cloud environments.

Availability for Customers & Partners

Concierto Manage is available immediately in AWS Marketplace, offering a simplified integration path for AWS partners and enterprise customers. Partners can begin leveraging Concierto Manage to enhance their service offerings and optimize operational efficiency by requesting a demonstration at partner.concierto.cloud.

About Trianz

Trianz is a Transformation Services as Software company that accelerates customer business transformations with cloud, data, applications and AI capabilities. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with multiple AWS Competencies, Trianz has helped hundreds of enterprises successfully transform their technology landscape and business operations. The company's proprietary Concierto Suite (Migrate, Manage, Maximize, Modernize, and Insights & Agentic AI) delivers innovative, scalable digital solutions that create measurable business value and competitive advantage. For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

