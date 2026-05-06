Trianz Launches Concierto Agentic at AWS Summit Singapore - Unifying Enterprise Transformation Across Apps, Data, and Infrastructure

AI-powered platform delivers end-to-end transformation from assessment to cloud operations in one continuous motion.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global technology company pioneering Transformation Services as Software, today announces the official launch of Concierto Agentic at AWS Summit Singapore, with a launch event this evening at CÉ LA VI Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands.

Concierto Agentic represents a fundamental shift in enterprise cloud transformation - from fragmented, siloed tools and sequential project handoffs toward a single, AI-orchestrated platform that transforms an organization's full technology estate - infrastructure, applications, databases, and data — in one Agentic motion.

Attendees can experience Concierto Agentic live today at Booth P6.

The Problem Concierto Agentic Solves

Enterprise cloud transformations have historically required organizations to stitch together multiple point products across assessment, migration, modernization, and operations — each with its own data model, governance layer, and delivery team. The result is fragmented execution, compounding costs, and timelines measured in years.

Concierto Agentic eliminates these barriers by unifying the full transformation lifecycle on a single platform and by accelerating the pace — from automated discovery and TCO analysis through migration execution, application modernization, cloud operations, and optimization.

"Enterprise transformation has been fragmented, expensive, and slow — because the tools were fragmented," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "Concierto Agentic changes that. One platform, one motion, across your full estate."

Platform Capabilities

Concierto Agentic delivers five integrated solutions:

Migrate — End-to-end cloud migration with automated wave planning and parallel execution

Modernize — Multi-pathway application and database modernization: .NET to .NET Core, Java containerization, COBOL to Java, and database modernization from MSSQL to PostgreSQL and Oracle to Aurora — executed in parallel with infrastructure migration

Manage — Full-lifecycle cloud operations from a single console with integrated ITSM, monitoring, patching, CMDB, and Bring Your Own Automation support

Maximize — AI-driven FinOps and observability with optimization recommendations, waste elimination, budget forecasting, and sustainability metrics

Concierto Intelligence — A federated data platform with 100+ pre-built agentic workflows, zero-copy architecture across 50+ data source types, a conversational AI interface, and autonomous agent execution

The platform's assessment engine delivers Unified Assessment & TCO across infrastructure, applications, and data environments — producing readiness scores, workload classification, wave-sequenced migration roadmaps, and CFO-ready business cases.

Enterprise Scale

Concierto arrives at its launch moment with a proven track record: Hundreds of thousands of VMs assessed at enterprise customers across 19 countries, and 78+ SI and channel partners globally.

What's Next

Today's launch follows previews at events in London (April 22) and Bengaluru (April 22–23). The next milestone is New York on June 17, 2026.

About Trianz

Trianz is a technology company that accelerates enterprise business transformation through a 'Transformation Services as a Software' model, combining deep consulting expertise with its proprietary Concierto platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Trianz serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with all top hyperscalers in premium tiers and has built a growing ecosystem of global systems integrators, managed service providers, and distributors that use Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own clients. For more information, visit trianz.com.

About Concierto

Concierto by Trianz is a unified transformation platform that enables enterprises to discover, migrate, modernize, manage, and optimize their entire technology estate across multiple clouds from a single interface. With five integrated solutions — Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence — Concierto replaces fragmented point tools with a connected, AI-powered platform built for enterprise-grade security, governance, and scale. The platform is designed to deliver measurable transformation outcomes: faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and a consistent operating model across cloud environments. For more information, visit concierto.cloud.

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SOURCE Trianz