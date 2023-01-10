Trias MD Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions

These changes reflect the company's vision and commitment to expand the ASC model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trias MD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC"), integral in migrating spine surgery into the outpatient setting.

Trias MD Headquarters at DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach

"DISC founding director Robert S. Bray, Jr. saw a clear path for the future of spine care that we knew we had to be part of as we began pursuing new sites and opportunities throughout California," said Trias MD CEO James H. Becker. "We are truly excited by our momentum and growth, putting together the team that's going to help drive that vision."

Joining Trias MD as Vice President, Finance is Owen Chen, CPA, MBA, whose background includes more than 16 years of experience in accounting and finance, 13 of which are healthcare-specific. Among Chen's recent roles are Corporate VP of Finance Operations for AHMC Healthcare Inc., Chief Financial Officer for Ensemble Therapy and Corporate Director of Finance and Controller for Prime Healthcare Services. He had also served as a financial auditor for Moss Adams LLP.

Jane Sumaya joins as Vice President, Program & Construction Management. With more than 10 years of organizational leadership and program management experience, Sumaya is a civil engineer by training and a member of the original leadership team that successfully launched the flagship DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach. Since then, she has built and led teams handling multimillion-dollar projects. Her spine-specific ASC construction background will be key to Trias MD's facilities expansion.

Noor Lakhani, who has also worked for DISC and its surgeons in the past, comes aboard as Physician Concierge. Throughout her 20+ year career, she has set up numerous successful practices, handling everything from establishing busy revenue cycles and managing day-to-day operations to billing, administration, marketing and ASC business office needs. Lakhani was also instrumental in establishing a high-end concierge referral base for Dr. Bray's private practice.

Newly promoted on the Trias MD team are Karen Reiter, who assumes the role of Vice President, Operations and Payor Management, and Garrett Bray, who becomes Chief Marketing Officer.

Trias MD's strategy involves the launch, acquisition and management of facilities incorporating the full range of musculoskeletal care while maintaining DISC's superior quality and 98% patient NPS to scale. The company is also working with payors on creative billing strategies that help further optimize the site-of-service for care delivery while enhancing member experience and satisfaction.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is a subsidiary of Trias MD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. It is also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

About Trias MD

Trias MD (formerly known as Trias Global) is a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. We position facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network's quality. The company's value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit https://triasmd.com/.

