TriasMD Acquires Pinnacle Surgery Center to Bring DISC Surgery Center Model to Northern California

In partnership with physician owner, Dr. Amir A. Jamali, TriasMD will expand the ASC's capabilities into complex spine.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company and parent of the DISC Surgery Centers, has announced its acquisition of Walnut Creek-based Pinnacle Surgery Center ("Pinnacle"). This move expands DISC's proven data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model into Northern California and marks the second such acquisition in the last six months. TriasMD acquired Santa Clarita-based Gateway Surgery Center in February.

Pinnacle Surgery Center, which is certified by both the Joint Commission of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), has earned a reputation as a leading provider of orthopedics and total joint care.

As part of this latest partnership, TriasMD will work closely with Pinnacle's founder and physician leader, Dr. Amir A. Jamali, to introduce complex spine services, including motion preserving artificial disc replacements and minimally invasive fusions, complementing the center's established total joint capabilities to create a center of excellence for spine and joint preservation. Pinnacle will be rebranded and continue to operate as DISC Surgery Center at Walnut Creek.

"I am proud of all that we've accomplished at Pinnacle to date, and I am eager to serve a wider patient population suffering from complex spinal problems and pain," said Dr. Jamali. "When I look toward the future, the vision behind DISC's ASC model -- its protocols, state-of-the-art equipment and unmatched spine care -- is highly appealing."

Added TriasMD CEO James H. Becker: "Dr. Jamali has done a wonderful job building a trusted orthopedic and total joint care destination in Walnut Creek. We're excited to partner with Dr. Jamali to jointly lead the next phase of Pinnacle's growth by adding leading-edge surgical technologies, procedures, and surgeons that will vastly expand treatment options to Bay Area residents."

As part of the partnership, TriasMD will also strive to improve patient access by deepening its relationships with payors.

TriasMD is a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. Using the successful, data-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, TriasMD positions facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network's quality. The company's value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com.

