Triaster USA Announces New Gold Certified Partner, Bloom Consulting and Project Management Group, Inc.

REDMOND, Wash., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Triaster USA — a business process management (BPM) and business process improvement (BPI) services company — announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with Bloom Consulting Group — a growth-oriented business management consulting firm that delivers strategic services to marketing, sales, channel, and security executives — to co-sell business process management (BPM) software and professional services to new and existing Bloom clients.

Bloom has certified process professionals that through this alliance will be able to use Triaster's BPM cloud solution as part of the tool kit to deliver world class process engagements. And for customers that choose to adopt Triaster software on a long-term basis, Bloom and Triaster's "Better Together" co-sell engagement can help them with every aspect of process design from envisioning to Software as a Services (SaaS) deployment.

"There's a little bit of business process in almost every project we do and we've done hundreds of process improvement projects for our Fortune 500 clients over the years," said Heather Zindel, Bloom C.E.O. "Where it makes sense to document those processes more formally than, say, PowerPoint, my consultants get a tremendous productivity boost using Triaster—which translates into time savings, lower-costs, and higher-quality results for our customers. We also believe that the cloud library will help our clients accelerate their digital transformation with Azure cloud-based process libraries."

"This is definitely a win-win-win relationship for Bloom, Triaster, and our mutual customers," said Stan Julien, co-founder of Triaster USA. "We are very excited to have Bloom as an authorized Triaster USA Services Partner and we anticipate the relationship will translate into solid growth for both companies."

About Bloom Consulting and Project Management Group, Inc.

Bloom is a growth-oriented business management consulting firm that delivers strategic services to marketing, sales, channel, and security executives to maximize business profitability. Bloom's high-performance team specializes in strategic business management consulting, process improvement, Project Management Office (PMO) services, and Agile transformation services.

Bloom won the Security Innovation Award from Security Technology Executive Magazine alongside partner Microsoft for its Azure-driven, enterprise Windows application. The app was awarded the Gold Medal by judges for best Collaborative Security Project.

About Triaster USA

Founded 2015, Triaster USA provides business process management (BPM) and business process improvement (BPI) services and cloud solutions across the US. Its services and solutions are based on the Triaster Process Library family of products, an enterprise-class platform that has been developed and perfected over 20 years by UK-based Triaster UK Ltd. Triaster solutions are deeply aligned and integrated with Microsoft Visio, Microsoft Office and the Microsoft Azure cloud to fit the needs of all Microsoft-centric businesses.

