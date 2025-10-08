Triathlete Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds Turns Bestselling Book on Cancer Survival into an Audiobook Narrated by Famed Race Announcer and Voice of Ironman, Mike Reilly

"Every Mile Matters: Turning Triathlon Training into Cancer Triumph" shows cancer survivors, athletes and those looking for motivation how endurance sports can build life-saving resilience

COMMACK, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his powerful new memoir, "Every Mile Matters: Turning Triathlon Training into Cancer Triumph," just released as an audiobook, Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds reveals how years of grueling athletic training became his secret weapon in a fight for survival that would test his physical and mental endurance.

Every Mile Matters Audiobook Written by Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds & narrated by Mike Reilly Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds

At 55, the Long Island resident had achieved what less than one percent of the world's population ever will: completing a 140.6-mile IRONMAN triathlon. But his celebration was short-lived. A routine PSA test revealed prostate cancer, followed by an even more shocking diagnosis during a colonoscopy: Stage 3B colorectal cancer - a potentially deadly disease that required immediate, aggressive treatment.

"I went from being at the peak of physical fitness to facing my own mortality," said Reynolds, who serves as President and CEO of Family and Children's Association (FCA). "But I quickly realized that my triathlon training had been preparing me for this race I never signed up for."

Reynolds discovered that the grit, determination, and focus forged through countless early morning and late-night solitary training sessions equipped him with the tools he needed to endure 8 months' worth of treatment and beat cancer not once, but twice.

Through multiple rounds of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, Reynolds maintained his leadership at one of Long Island's largest nonprofit organizations and coached others who had been newly diagnosed. His secret? Approaching cancer treatment like he trained for marathons and triathlons.

"Every Mile Matters" transcends the cancer memoir by offering practical wisdom for anyone facing life's inevitable challenges. Reynolds shares "training tips" for building comprehensive fitness - physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual resilience that extends far beyond athletics.

With a Ph.D. in social welfare and 30+ years in healthcare and social services, Reynolds brings unique credibility to discussions of health policy and personal resilience.

As such, his book also serves as an urgent wake-up call about America's healthcare crisis. Reynolds contrasts his privileged access to excellent care with the devastating racial and ethnic disparities that determine who lives and dies from cancer based on race, education, income, and geography.

"Every Mile Matters is a triumph of heart and soul in battling the demons of cancer," said world renowned race announcer and Voice of IRONMAN, Mike Reilly, who narrated the audiobook at Signature Soun in San Diego. "Jeffrey Reynolds has captured each defining moment of his cancer journey with honesty, passion, and remarkable clarity. Through his story, he teaches us powerful life lessons – and more importantly, how to live them daily."

"Every Mile Matters: Turning Triathlon Training into Cancer Triumph" is available now as an audiobook on Audible, Spotify and in multiple formats via Amazon.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Reynolds

631-513-5757

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds